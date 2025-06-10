One of the most common questions I hear in the salon is, “Why is my colour fading so quickly?” You’ve just left the chair feeling fabulous, and your hair looks glossy and vibrant. Four weeks later, it’s starting to dull, fade, or shift tone. Sound familiar?

The truth is, hair colour doesn’t just fade randomly. There are several reasons it might be happening too fast, and luckily, there are simple fixes to keep your colour looking salon-fresh for longer. Here’s what you need to know:

1. You’re washing too soon after colouring

After a fresh colour service, especially when lightening or toning, your hair needs time to absorb and lock in the pigment. Washing your hair too soon (especially within the first 48 hours) can rinse away the colour before it fully sets.

Fix: Wait at least two full days before your first shampoo after-colour. Use dry shampoo if needed.

2. Hot water is not your friend

We all love a hot shower, but high temperatures open the hair cuticle, allowing colour molecules to escape. This is especially true for vibrant tones like reds, coppers, and fashion colours.

Fix: Rinse with lukewarm or cool water to help seal the cuticle and preserve colour.

3. Using the wrong shampoo

That bargain shampoo might smell nice, but it’s probably loaded with sulphates and harsh chemicals that strip colour.

Fix: Invest in a professional, sulphate-free shampoo specifically designed for colour-treated hair.

4. Overwashing your hair

Washing your hair every day isn’t just unnecessary for most people—it’s the fastest way to faded colour.

Fix: Aim for 2–3 washes per week, and use dry shampoo in between if needed. Your scalp will adjust and thank you.

5. Heat styling without heat protection

Straighteners, curling wands, and even blow dryers can fade your colour if used without heat protection. They break down the pigment and cause dullness.

Fix: Always apply a heat protectant before styling. Think of it as SPF for your hair.

6. Sun Exposure

Just like skin, hair can be damaged by UV rays. Overexposure to the sun can bleach and dull your colour, especially if it’s already lightened.

Fix: Use hair products with built-in UV protection or wear a hat on sunny days.

7. Chlorine and Saltwater

Pool chemicals and sea salt are always the culprits for stripping colour and altering tones (especially blonde and red shades).

Fix: Wet your hair with fresh water before swimming and rinse it immediately afterwards. You can also apply a leave-in conditioner to create a barrier.

In-Salon Boosts

Sometimes, colour fading is inevitable due to hair history or porosity. In those cases, we recommend toner refreshes, or in-salon deep treatments to revive colour and shine. These quick services can extend the life of your colour and keep it looking like you’ve just stepped out of the salon.

Final thoughts

If your colour keeps fading faster than it should, it might be time to look at your hair care routine—or talk to your hairdresser about changing your colour. Every head of hair is different, and what works for one person might not work for another.

Your hair is the crown you never take off, and like anything valuable, it needs the right care. Have questions or need recommendations? Pop in—we’re always happy to help.

Love Margaret x