Wide range of free family events at Creggan Country Park this weekend

With over 180 events across over 50 venues, the NI Science Festival is hosting a wide range of events focusing on the wonders of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Creggan Country Park is a 100-acre site with three fresh water lakes, mixed woodland, hedgerows, wildflower meadows, picnic areas, a nature hub with an outdoor classroom and activity centre.

On Saturday, February 15, visitors will enjoy lots of fun activities for free, including canoeing, orienteering and outdoor and indoor games.

People will also be able to create recycled art, plant a pollinator pot, take part in a woodland scavenger hunt or relax in the cosy book nook.

People attending can also learn more about Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Green Infrastructure Plan. Sustrans and the North West Greenway Network will promote walking and cycling and the Woodland Trust will be there to showcase their Tree Charter campaign.

They will also have some fun craft and planting activities and lots of freebies to give away.

Karen Healy, Environmental Officer at Creggan Country Park said: “We are delighted to partner the NI Science Festival and bring science to life through this fun outdoor event.

“We are looking forward to showcasing our environmental programme, raise awareness on local climate action and promote the work of the Moor Environment and Sustainability Forum. We hope visitors enjoy the free activities and Sustainability Fair and would like to thank our funders and partners, without their support none of this would be possible.”

Rachel McDermott, North West Programme Manager, NI Science Festival added “We are delighted to have Creggan Country Park on board again this year. We are really looking forward to see what all they have on offer at their family fun event. Family events which are fun, interactive, engaging whilst also educational are paramount to the festival and its success. This event provides something for all the family.”

To book a free canoeing slot call 028 71363 133. Instructor, buoyancy aid and helmet are provided. Participants are advised to wear comfortable, warm clothing, bring extra socks and an old pair of trainers.