Will Derry Girls pick up a National Television Award tonight?

The cast and crew of Derry Girls will find out tonight (Tuesday) if they have won a National Television Award, as the ceremony takes place in London this evening.

The popular Channel 4 show is up for Best Comedy, with the winner being decided by public vote.

Viewers have been voting for the last few weeks, with the initial long list whittled down to a short list.

Derry Girls is one of five shows in the Best Comedy category, alongside Mrs Brown’s Boys, Fleabag, Sex Education and Afterlife.

The awards ceremony is a glitzy affair with some of the biggest names in television and showbiz in attendance. Other categories include Quiz Show, Talent Show, New Drama, Serial Drama Performance and Newcomer.

The National Television Awards will be broadcast live on ITV from the O2 London at 7.30pm, hosted by David Walliams.