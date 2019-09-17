Willie McKinney’s cine-camera story to be told

One of the most powerful artefacts on display at the Museum of Free Derry will come into sharp focus as part of this Friday’s Culture Night events.

A special discussion at the award-winning Glenfada Park exhibition space will throw the spotlight on the cine-camera carried by Willie McKinney on Bloody Sunday.

A keen amateur photographer and film-maker, Willie filmed many of the early civil rights marches in the city, including the ill-fated anti-internment march on January 30, 1972.

On Bloody Sunday, the film in Willie’s camera ran out just as British paratroopers advanced into the Bogside. The 27-year-old ‘Derry Journal’ employee was subsequently shot in the back and died in Glenfada Park.

His cine-camera was never used again and is today on display at the museum along with some of the footage Willie captured before he died.

Joe McKinney - Willie’s brother - will be the special guest at the Culture Night event alongside host, Julieann Campbell, of the museum.

The Museum of Free Derry is extending its opening hours for Culture Night 2019, with free admission from 5pm-7pm.

Friday night’s event is the latest in its ‘Personal Artefacts’ talks at which donors personally present and discuss the historical items they have loaned or donated to the museum.

The Culture Night discussion will start upstairs in the museum at 6pm. Admission is free.

For more info on the museum, check out www.museumofreederry.org