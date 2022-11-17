'Willy' slips away peacefully after being found at local 'dumping ground' with legs bound

Friends of Rescue said the plight of Willy has ‘ripped our hearts out’.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson told how they received messages on Tuesday night from ‘frantic people’ who had found the dog with his legs bound.

“He couldn’t stand, he couldn’t move -he couldn’t save himself. He was left for dead and whoever did it made sure he wasn’t getting away.”

'Willy,' was was cared for by Friends of Rescue. Photo: Friends of Rescue/Facebook.

A Friends of Rescue volunteer rushed to the scene and found that, ‘with or without bound, this dog couldn’t move his legs. they weren’t working, he couldn’t stand’.

“He was skin and bones and covered in his own faeces. His foster clipped him down, washed him off, cleaned his wounded body and gave him some food along with some basic pain relief and he fell fast sleep. He was exhausted, he was comfortable and warm for the first time in a long time.”

The vets were ‘horrified by his condition’ and Willy was immediately put on pain relief. However, despite everyone’s best will and efforts, Willy could not be helped.

“Willy's two hind knees were broken and fused in a bent state. He was in pain, discomfort and due to his breed and the problems they face, removing any hind legs isn’t an option…we didn’t have options. Losing after a fight is one thing but losing without a fight is another and our hearts are sore and sorry than we couldn’t help him.”

Willy then ‘slipped off peacefully and comfortable and he mattered’.

"This is why we are sharing his story. He mattered and his name was Willy and albeit a short while, he belonged to our family and that will always remain.”

The spokesperson said that whoever did what they did to Willy, who wasn’t micro chipped ‘should hang your head in shame’.

They thanked the passers-by who found Willy and sat with him until their volunteer arrived.

“Nicole his foster mum who is just over covid had no hesitation in bringing this boy home and although we didn’t know, we would say it was the kindest night he’s ever had. Sometimes the best we can offer is warm belly, a clean bed and the comfort of not feeling all that pain. We just wish it had of been longer.”

Along with Willy, Friends of Rescue took in six more dogs yesterday, ‘completely unexpectedly, all urgent cases and unfortunately Willy hasn’t been the only loss today’.

The charity has rising vet bills and any donation towards these is much appreciated. To do so, you can contact their vets Vets4Pets Crescent Link in person or via phone on 02871314420

