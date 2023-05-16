News you can trust since 1772
Wire tied between trees in County Derry forest report investigated: Man arrested

Police are investigating a report that wire had been tied between trees in the Binevenagh Forest area of the Limavady borough.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 16th May 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:48 BST

The PSNI confirmed they arrested a man, aged in his 50s, in the Limavady area yesterday evening, Monday, May 15 in connection with the investigation. A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said on Monday night that the man “has been arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH with intent and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

