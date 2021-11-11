Woman charged with withholding information regarding Edward Meenan murder changes plea to ‘guilty’

The late Edward (Eddie) Meenan.

Sinead White (38) of St. Brecan’s Park in Derry had been charged with withholding information in relation to the murder, which occurred on November 25 2018.

At the start of the fourth day of the trial counsel for White, Kieran Mallon QC, asked that his client be re-arraigned.

When the charge was put to her she pleaded guilty.

Judge Donna McColgan told White she could leave the dock and she would be dealt with at the end of proceedings.

White was released on continuing bail and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

Meanwhile one of the three men charged with the murder of Edward Meenan has pleaded guilty to the charge of perverting the course of justice by destroying evidence.

Sean Rodgers (34) of the Little Diamond is charged with murder, perverting the course of justice and wounding another man on the same date.

Counsel for Rodgers, Mr Brian McCartney QC, asked that his client be re-arraigned on the second charge and when this was done he pleaded guilty.

The jury was told they would not have to consider that charge against Rodgers but he would still face trial for the murder and wounding charges.

The trial then heard evidence of Edward Meenan’s body being found on November 25 2018.

The first man on the scene told the court how he was returning from work when he came across Mr. Meenan’s body lying in the alleyway behind Creggan Street.

A police officer then gave evidence of coming to the scene of the murder and how there was ‘quite a lot of blood’ at the scene.

He told the court that he saw blood trails in the alleyway and a trail leading to the back gate of 20 Creggan Street.

The officer told the court that paramedics were already on the scene and told him that life had been pronounced extinct.