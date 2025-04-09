Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Derry woman working on an Australian mine now earns more in two weeks what she would make in eight at home.

Caithilín Hughes, 26, who is originally from Claudy but lives in Perth, is asking why thousands are leaving Ireland.

“The big question is—why are so many of us leaving? What does it say about life in Ireland that an industry on the other side of the world, that doesn’t exist Ireland, is offering us more security than home?” she asks.

Caithilín, who has a degree in film production and worked as a videographer before moving ‘Down Under’, said: “I did everything you’re ‘supposed’ to do to build a future but no matter how hard I worked, getting ahead felt impossible.”

“Like so many others, I packed my bags and moved to Australia. Now I spend my days driving huge machines in the mines of Western Australia, earning in two weeks what would take some at home in Ireland, nearly two months to earn.”

The former Thornhill College pupil heard about fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) mining jobs via social media and decided to train as a machine operator in order to qualify to drive some of the huge plant on the remote mines of Western Australia.

"I probably spent the guts of £2500 or AU$5000 on tickets, which are qualifications to drive the machines out here. However, I made this back within my first pay cheque. I even had to go and get my lorry license. I’m now driving a 777 dump truck,” she says.

She now flies from Perth to work on a mine in the Kimberley region in the far north.

Caithilín Hughes in one of the huge machines she drives in Western Australia.

She will soon have saved enough to put her on a secure financial footing thanks to the generous pay.

"FIFO mining has become a surprising but life-changing option for young Irish, especially Irish women. It’s an industry that doesn’t even exist at home, yet it’s giving people like me the chance to save serious money and come back to Ireland in a much stronger position.

"That’s my plan: one year of this, and I’ll have the financial security I could never have built at home,” she explains.

When she shared a short clip of her working day on her TikTok profile she was inundated with messages from people interested in following suit.

A day at the office.

For Caithilín the intention was always to return home. Yet many Irish lured by the Australian lifestyle, competitive salaries and the often cheaper housing, will inevitably never be back.

“I have friends working in London and Dublin in big corporate jobs, on big salaries. And after their housing and expenses costs, they are no better off monthly than someone in a lower paying job. Speaking to them, I’m currently taking home a lot more than them every month when you work it all out. And that’s why it attracts so many young Irish on working holiday visas to Australia.”

Caithilín believes her generation has been failed.

“It’s shocking how many of us feel we have to move away to create the kind of future we want. What’s more shocking is that this isn’t new it’s just our generation’s turn.

"We’ve watched so many people head to Australia, Canada, America, or the Middle East because those places offer the opportunities that Ireland, sadly, still doesn’t.”