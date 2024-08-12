Woman left with a facial injury after reported aggravated burglary in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Derry have arrested two men following a reported aggravated burglary in the Spencer Road area, Sunday August 11.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “Just before midnight, we received a report that a member of the public had been approached by a distressed woman who stated that men were in her home trying to attack her husband."The woman, aged in her 50s, had a facial injury. Police attended her property and noted substantial damage to the front door and a man aged in his 40s with injuries to his head, leg and hand."Two suspects, aged 34 and 39 years, were later arrested in the Duke Street area on suspicion of aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm. They remain in custody.“Enquiries are ongoing, to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, or who have may have been in the Spencer Road / Duke Street area around midnight to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1838 of 11/08/24."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/