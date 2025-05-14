Woman's choir of 150 members from Derry and Donegal to perform in St Columb's Hall

Danu Young Women’s Choir from Derry and Donegal have announced their next concert, Stories From Within, in St Columb’s Hall on May 16 and 17.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening of music aims to highlight the voices and heartfelt emotions of Donegal's emerging young talent.

Ahead of the concert Danu Young Women's Choir announced that this show will be a collaboration from the choir's ‘little sister’ groups, the Danín and Faithín choirs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the concert added: “Danu Young Women’s Choir, along with Danín (the intermediate choir) and Faithín (the youngest choir), has become an essential part of Donegal’s cultural fabric. These choirs not only provide a creative outlet for young women but also foster a sense of community, collaboration, and personal development through music.”

Danu Young Women’s Choir Presents: "Stories From Within."

Many members of the choirs stated that Stories From Within is a chance for them to tell their personal stories, not just through song, but as part of a larger shared experience.

As they perform, the choirs aim to bring the audiences on a journey through a range of emotions, from joy and triumph to loss and resilience.

The program for ‘Stories From Within’ will feature a mix of Broadway, Pop, Classical and everything in between, each chosen to tell a unique story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each choir will bring its own flavour to the performance, with Danín showcasing their growing vocal talents and Faithín offering a glimpse of the future stars of the musical community.

‘Stories From Within’ tickets cost £20 for adults and £7.50 for children.

Tickets can be found here: https://www.dywctickets.com/checkout/select-buy