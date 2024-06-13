World-class guitarists Gary Ryan and Manus Noble to perform and teach at this year's Bunagee Guitar Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

World-class guitarists are to descend on Culdaff in Inishowen later this month for the Bunagee Guitar Festival.

Renowned and leading guitarists Gary Ryan and Manus Noble, will not only teach students during the week, they will also put on a number of concerts in Culdaff.

Manus Noble ('Remarkably self-assured, refined technique kissed by poetry - The Times) will be performing on June 26 at 8pm at St Buadan's, Culdaff, and Gary Ryan ('Outstanding musicality...impeccable but pliant strength' - The Independent) will perform the next day at 8pm on the 27.

