World-class guitarists Gary Ryan and Manus Noble to perform and teach at this year's Bunagee Guitar Festival
Renowned and leading guitarists Gary Ryan and Manus Noble, will not only teach students during the week, they will also put on a number of concerts in Culdaff.
Manus Noble ('Remarkably self-assured, refined technique kissed by poetry - The Times) will be performing on June 26 at 8pm at St Buadan's, Culdaff, and Gary Ryan ('Outstanding musicality...impeccable but pliant strength' - The Independent) will perform the next day at 8pm on the 27.
The course sees Noble and Ryan giving a week of masterclasses and lessons to a group of dedicated students, culminating in a Student Concert (Free entry) on June 28 at 7.30pm in the Wee Hall in Culdaff, which will also feature the Ukranian Children's Guitar Ensemble, 'Sunflowers'. All tickets for Manus Noble and Gary Ryan's Concert are to be sold at the door.
