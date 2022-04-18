World Record attempt this weekend as Our Place in Space arrives in Derry

Opening on Friday, Our Place in Space will animate the riverside in Derry for four weeks, and will feature an ‘epic’ programme of events.

The trail begins with the sun in Bay Road Park and moves south along the river Foyle, running through the city centre, before heading across the lower deck of Craigavon bridge to the Waterside greenway to Pluto. The entire length is 8.4km and it takes around 2.5 to 3 hours to complete but can be completed over several days. Translink have come onboard to provide a free shuttle bus every day with the first pick up point starting at the NW Transport Hub rail station, hourly on weekdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm and 4.30pm to 7.30pm and at weekends and bank holidays every half hour from 10.30am to 7.30pm.

The route includes pick up points at Foyle Arena, Madam’s Bank Road car park (near Caw roundabout), Fort George bus stop and Queen’s Quay (opposite Quay West restaurant).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Place in Space arrives on Friday ahead of the Astronomical Guinness World Record Attempt on Saturday at 11:00am at Bay Road Car Park. (Images: Our Place In Space, Lorcan Doherty)

Derry’s Guildhall will host one of the various other free family friendly events this Friday, Earth Day, at 7pm featuring artist Oliver Jeffers, astrophysicist Professor Stephen Smartt and space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock to look at our planet and its place in the universe. For free tickets and more information download the app ourplaceinspace.earth/get-the-appMeanwhile, the Nerve Centre and YouTube star Adam B are calling out for volunteers to come together this Saturday to take part in a world record attempt for the most people dressed as astronauts, as part of the launch weekend of Our Place in Space.

Workshops will be held on Wednesday, April 20, at Foyleside Shopping Centre food court from 10am to 4pm and on Thursday, April 21 at the Nerve Centre, Magazine Street from 10am to 4pm.

For the costume checklist, see ourplaceinspace.earth/whats-on/astronomical-world-record-attempt