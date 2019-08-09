Worrying number of drivers discarding seatbelts, warn PSNI bike police

A worrying number of motorists are jeopardising their safety by discarding their seatbelts, police in Derry have warned.

Some motorists are actually ignoring on board alarms by plugging in their belts but then wrapping them around the back of the driver's seat.

The PSNI have urged drivers to use their seatbelts as it could save their lives.

"Our police motorcyclists report encountering what they describe as a worrying amount of motorists and passengers not wearing seatbelts.

"Some are deliberately bypassing their vehicle warning systems by plugging the seatbelt in and feeding it behind their seats🤦‍♂️, while others seem content just to ignore the audible and visual warnings. Seatbelts save lives. Use them," the PSNI said.

The force said it would continue to clampdown on errant drivers.

"If you fail to do so, our officers will be issuing tickets and with them unfortunatelypenalty points. We have no discretion when it comes to this, such is the importance of seatbelt use. Even if you are alone in the car, failing to wear a seatbelt can still impact on others.

"If you were involved in a collision, wouldn't you like to be in a position to help other injured parties? Your chances of being able to do this are greatly reduced if you have neglected to use your seatbelt. So for your sake and the sake of others please use your seatbelts on every journey," the PSNI said.