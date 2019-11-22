Wreath laying ceremony in memory of Derry IRA Volunteer Patsy Duffy

A wreath-laying ceremony will mark the 41st anniversary of the death of IRA Volunteer Patsy Duffy who was shot dead by British soldiers in Derry in 1978.

The commemoration has been organised by the 32 County Sovereignty Movement in conjunction with members of the Duffy family. It will take place on Sunday at 12.30 p.m. in the City Cemetery.

On Friday, November 24, 1978, the 50-years-old fitter was shot in the back by the SAS after entering a house in Maureen Avenue that was being used to store IRA arms. It was later established that the house was being staked out by members of the British Army unit but that no attempt had been made to arrest those who had placed the weapons despite the SAS having been in situ 24 hours before they were placed there. Mr. Duffy, who was unarmed, was struck by up to 14 bullets when the SAS gunmen opened fire on him.