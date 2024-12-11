XL Bully Dogs: 19 licensed dogs in Derry & Strabane Council told in update
Legal safeguards around the dog breed were recently introduced by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to reduce the potential of an attack on a member of the public, livestock, or any other animal.
In July the breed was added to the list of restricted breeds in The Dangerous Dogs (Designated Types) Order (NI) 2024, and as of New Year’s Day 2025 it will be illegal to own an XL Bully dog without an exemption certificate.
At this month’s Health and Community Committee meeting, Head of Health and Community Wellbeing, Seamus Donaghy, said there are currently 19 XL Bully type dogs licensed in the council area and six exemption certificates have been issued.
“Owners who no longer wish to keep their XL Bully dog can arrange for the dog to be euthanised and can apply to DAERA for compensation,” Mr Donaghy said.
