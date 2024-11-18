Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Both Met Éireann and the Met Office have issued snow and ice warnings for Derry & Donegal overnight and into Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major shift in the weather has seen a cold front move in which is set to last throughout this week, with temperatures to dip below freezing overnight.

The Met Office’s yellow warning was due to come into effect from 3pm on Monday and to stay in place until 10am on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Eireann warning meanwhile for Donegal and several other north western counties comes into effect at 7pm on Monday and advised that “snowfall accumulations” were “possible this evening and overnight”. The warning is valid until 8am, with possible impacts including “poor visibility” and “difficult travelling conditions”.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice has been issued fo Derry & Donegal.

The Department for Infrastructure in the north has said that in light of the warnings, salting of roads on the scheduled network is planned to commence Monday afternoon and evening “but road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads”.

The Met Office has warned: “Snow and icy surfaces leading to difficult travel conditions Monday afternoon, evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.

"Outbreaks of rain will arrive from the west during Monday afternoon, turning to sleet and perhaps wet snow at times during the afternoon, evening and first part of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Snow is expected on high ground above 200 to 300 metres, where several cm snowfall is likely, and perhaps 5 to 10 cm across the higher parts of the Sperrins and Mournes,” the Met Office advises, adding:

Snow last year at Brooke Park in Derry.

“Settling snow looks unlikely on low ground. However, as skies clear overnight, temperatures will fall widely below freezing with ice forming on untreated surfaces. This will lead to difficult travelling conditions.”

In terms of the yellow warning generally, the Met Office states that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, with “probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”.

People have also been advised to be careful in case of potential injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.