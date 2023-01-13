News you can trust since 1772
Yellow weather warning in place for Derry this weekend

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Derry and Donegal for Saturday, January 14 into the early hours of Sunday.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 hours ago - 1 min read

The wind is expected to pick up at around 9am on Saturday morning, continuing until 3am on Sunday morning. Winds are expected to reach a maximum speed of 46 miles per hour with a high chance of rain and possible flooding.

Temperatures will drop close to freezing by the start of next week with possible sleet or snow forecasted on Monday.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Derry and Donegal over the weekend.
