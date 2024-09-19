'You can't come to Buncrana without getting a pink and white' - iconic ice-cream celebrates 70 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a well-known saying that you ‘can’t come to Buncrana without getting a ‘Pink and White’ ice-cream and this year, the iconic treat is celebrating an amazing 70 years in the town.

The strawberry and vanilla ice-cream, served up for the past seven decades by the O’Donnell family, has become a real tourist attraction, with people travelling from far and wide to buy it.

While some may have tried to imitate it, none have matched it, as it’s made with a very special recipe that shop owner John O’Donnell guards close to his chest.

Speaking to the Journal on a sunny September morning in Buncrana, John told how his mother, the late Bridie O’Donnell, would be ‘delighted and amazed’ that, 70 years after she decided to start selling the ice-cream, it is still as big a seller as ever.

John O'Donnell, with one of the famous Pink and White ice creams.

John took over the business from his parents in the 1980s and, like his mother and father before him, has ‘moved with the times’ to provide what is in-demand, year on year – with the pink and white ice-cream remaining strong.

Forward-thinking and knowing what was in demand was a feature of the O’Donnell’s business skills though the years.

John’s father, Johnny, was a motor mechanic by trade and moved to the United States in the 20s. He worked for the Chicago-based Standard Oil Company, which was owned by John D Rockafella, who was a huge name in the international oil business.

Johnny was a talented musician and played in one of New York’s biggest flute bands. He also drove a tram on Broadway and that place name was to serve him well in the years to come.

The welcoming front of the shop on Buncrana Main Street, The front design and flowers are the brainchild of John's wife, Liz.

Johnny returned home to Buncrana in the 1930s and married Bridie (nee Doherty, from Drumfries) in 1944. They had seven children – Vita, Oliver, Carl, John, Ave, Gloria and PV.

Johnny intended to build a new garage on the main street, but – most likely due to Bridie’s input – instead opened a confectionary shop, with a restaurant above it in 1950.

Bridie was very much to the forefront of the business and had the idea to sell pink and white ice-cream.

John told how the name was decided upon.

John serves a happy customer, Oliver Doherty.

"We coined the name ‘pink and white,’ as to ask someone would they like a strawberry and vanilla ice-cream just doesn’t sound the same.”

The ice-cream was hugely popular from the start and remains so 70 years on.

Another business opportunity later came up for John and Bridie and they opened The ‘Broadway Ballroom’ on February 22, 1954, with dancing to 3am and admission just 10 shillings. The dances were a big hit and Bridie later decided to introduce the ‘Hop,’ to Buncrana – now known as a disco.

With an admission price that was more affordable than the showband nights, ‘the hop’ was simple in that there would be two speakers on stage and a table with a record on it. Whoever wanted to would then go up and play a record. Again, it was a big success.

John with a Pink and White and an extensive menu.

Johnny became very ill in the later 1950s and the building was sold to James Hegarty, who converted it to a furniture store that still remains there to this day.

A few years later, the front room of the family home was converted by the O’Donnell’s into a jewellery and ice-cream shop. The building was greatly extended when John took over in the 80s and he included the video store and amusement arcade. The shop was remodelled – thanks in no small part to John’s wife, Liz, who he describes as the ‘brains behind it all’ – a few years ago with a striking pink and white theme.

With videos something of the past, they have extended the business once again and sell Irish souvenirs and children’s clothes, coffee, sweets and of course, the famous pink and white ice-cream. They also now also offer various flavours of Carte Dor ice-cream, sorbets for those who are dairy-free and even doggie ice-cream for those beloved pooches.

The pink and white itself is all gluten-free.

John told how the emergence of the Internet and social media was a huge boost to the popularity of the Pink and White as people took pictures of it and posted them online.

John makes his own Pink and White ice-cream and said he has ‘improved and changed it over the years’.

Videos have been replaced by coffee machines, sweets, children's clothes and gifts.

For many, the shop is their first port of call in Buncrana.

“We have a fantastic local trade all through the year. They’re great. And we also have an outstanding cross-border trade. It has almost now become a tourist attraction. People have travelled to us from all over Canada, the US and Australia and we even have people commenting to us that they wish they were in Buncrana so that they could get a pink and white.

“It’s known internationally. Two years ago, an American couple came into the shop and got an ice-cream. The following year, they came back in said they had visited the year before. They told me how, this time, they landed in Dublin, came up and west coast and Wild Atlantic Way, all with the purpose of going back to Buncrana to get a pink and white. They said they’d never tasted ice-cream like it. Stories like that are amazing.

"People come down from Belfast and all over. A local woman from here was telling me she was in a taxi in Dublin and when she told the taxi driver she was from Buncrana, they said: ‘That’s where you get the pink and white ice-cream’.

"There’s a famous saying and I get it here every day: ‘You can’t come to Buncrana without getting a pink and white. It’s amazing how an idea of mammy’s 70 years ago is still going strong.”