Young adults with SEN being 'abandoned by the government and the system' warns Derry & Strabane Councillor

A Derry City and Strabane District Council elected representative has warned that Stormont is “abandoning” young people with Special Educational Needs (SEN).

At a Full Council Meeting on Wednesday, September 25, SDLP councillor Rory Farrell proposed writing to Ministers, requesting the introduction of legislation to provide legal protection for young people in Northern Ireland over the age of 19 with SEN.

Councillor Farrell noted that such protection is in place for people over 19 in England and Wales and praised the “tireless campaigning” of Caleb’s Cause, an initiative set up by Alma White to secure such legislation for her son, Caleb, and all other young people in Northern Ireland with SEN.

“Kids with additional needs in the North can have a statement of special educational needs but that expires at the age of 19,” he explained. “The needs, challenges, and difficulties they have don’t disappear at the age of 19, but the support and the legal protection offered by that statement does.

Alma White and her son Caleb at the Caleb's Cause rally held recently in Derry calling for legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19. Photo: George Sweeney

“They’re abandoned by the government and the system, and we think that’s shameful.

“Young people in England and Wales have the benefit of an educational health and care plan that provides support and legal protection until the age of 25 but that support doesn’t exist here, so we think that change needs to happen and happen quickly.”

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said that DUP MLA Gary Middleton recently raised the issue at Stormont’s Economy Committee and “received positive feedback that the funding bid to the Transformation bid has moved to the next stage”.

Alderman Middleton added: “The proposed funding of £9.8 million will truly prove to be transformative in the lives of so many, so a huge congratulations to Alma and to all associated with Caleb’s Cause for pushing this forward.

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell proposed writing to Stormont requesting legislation to protect young people with SEN.

“Well done for taking the lead, the thanks and prayers lies only with you and other like -minded parents and caregivers.”

Alma White initiated Caleb’s Cause, a snowballing campaign to secure post-19 special educational needs legislation and provision for her son and thousands of other young people across Northern Ireland, after she learned that there is currently no legislation providing legal protection for young people with Special Educational Needs who have disabilities in Northern Ireland beyond the age of 19, in contrast to England and Wales.

This has meant that thousands of children and young adults with complex special needs who need additional support to enable them to partake in social, educational and many other aspects of life are at risk of, and in numerous cases are already experiencing, tailored statutory supports ending abruptly. For some it has meant they are confined to home as they enter adulthood.

The parents of many young people from Derry have backed the call for legislation to be introduced and have been working alongside Alma to lobby politicians.

Derry parents Caroline Campbell and Denise Geary have called for provisions for adults with Special Education Needs.

Speaking ahead of a rally in Derry in August, Alma White, whose 16-year-old son Caleb has autism and complex needs, told the Journal it was now imperative that this translates into positive action and that the legislation happens within the current Assembly mandate.

"I’m just a mum fighting for what should be in place for so many families across Northern Ireland. I’m trying to show there is this disparity here,” she said.

Parents in Derry have previously told the Journal they too believe young adults with a dual diagnosis of autism and learning disabilities are being treated as if they are invisible, and are being denied legal protection and statutory services when they leave school.

Denise Geary and Caroline Campbell were two of the five parents who set up Circle of Support (COS) in Derry for autistic children and their families have also been speaking publicly in support of the campaign.

Denise told the Journal back in June: “We were quite shocked to be informed that there is no dedicated service for provision for young autistic adults with a learning disability within the WHSCT and nothing within the statutory services for dual diagnosis.

"Parents feel that we have to campaign because more and more families are in a similar situation where their children will be left sitting at home with no future."

Caroline added back in June: "Currently our children have a Statement of Special Educational Needs in school, which is a legal document that protects them, but this stops for all students with additional needs when they reach 18 or 19. As one principal has put it, it is then like a ‘cliff edge’ and contrasts greatly with their siblings’ future.

Caroline said: “After leaving school our autistic learning disability young people who cannot access services are often left sitting at home for the rest of their adult lives and the parents’ lives too. Many parents and carers are forced to give up their work and career to look after them which can cause significant stress for families financially, mentally and emotionally.”

Over 9,000 people have now signed the #CalebsCauseNI petition and earlier this year, Alma organised a protest at Stormont, which led to a series of constructive engagements with senior politicians including First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Education Minister Paul Givan and Economy Minister Conor Murphy, who has publicly backed the campaign. Justice Minister Naomi Long has also pledged support publicly, and indeed representatives from all political parties have also been supportive.

Anyone who wishes to sign the Caleb’s Cause petition in support can do so here: https://tinyurl.com/yc3wn9rs

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter