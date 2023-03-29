Young at heart: 46 Pictures of Derry people who were wee in 2003

2 . Young at heart: Pictures of Derry people who were wee in 2003

Annabell Graham and Leigh MaConachie from Ebrington Primary School look over some of the Unicef books donated to the school by Easons for World Book Day, facilitated by Business in the Community. Included are Nigel Doherty, principal and Cathy Thompson from Easons. Photo: Derry Journal Archive