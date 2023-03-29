Young at heart: 46 Pictures of Derry people who were wee in 2003

20 years ago in March 2003, a host of children and young people’s pictures were featured in the ‘Journal’ for a variety of reasons.
Some of those pictures are featured here, published in print for the first time ever.
Children from Oakgrove Primary School take part in a BT talk about the effects of hoax 999 calls and vandalism to pay-phones with staff from the BT Nuisance Call Bureau. Included seated from left, Valerie Glass, Jill McCallion, Matthew Breslin and Laura Phillips. Standing, from left, Bill Coulter, James Monk, Angela McGrath, Kaysi Straw and Sarah Ross. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Annabell Graham and Leigh MaConachie from Ebrington Primary School look over some of the Unicef books donated to the school by Easons for World Book Day, facilitated by Business in the Community. Included are Nigel Doherty, principal and Cathy Thompson from Easons. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Over 700 children from special schools throughout the Western Education and Libray Board area travelled to the Millennium Forum, Derry, this week to enjoy a fantastic concert provided by the WELB Photo: Derry Journal Archive
