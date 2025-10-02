Young Derry man Josh running perimeter of NI for great-granny Jean and brain cancer research
Jean McNutt is the great-granny of Josh Cooke, who is 19.
Jean is currently seriously ill and Josh told the ‘Journal’ how, in her honour, he wanted to raise money for brain cancer research.
To do so, he has decided to set himself the challenge of running the perimeter of NI.
He added how he also wanted to undertake the fundraiser to ‘help people going through these hard times’.
Josh began his run on Tuesday last at the Peace Bridge and his planned route will take him to Strabane, Kesh. Enniskillen, Dungannon, Newry, Belfast, Ballyclare, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Limavady, Eglinton and then back to Peace Bridge.
If you’d like to donate to Josh or support him on his journey, you can do so at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/joshs-giving-page