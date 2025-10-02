A generous young Derry man has set himself a challenge to run the perimeter of NI for Cancer Research UK to honour his much-loved, great-granny.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean McNutt is the great-granny of Josh Cooke, who is 19.

Jean is currently seriously ill and Josh told the ‘Journal’ how, in her honour, he wanted to raise money for brain cancer research.

To do so, he has decided to set himself the challenge of running the perimeter of NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Cooke, pictured with his great-granny, Jean McNutt.

He added how he also wanted to undertake the fundraiser to ‘help people going through these hard times’.

Josh began his run on Tuesday last at the Peace Bridge and his planned route will take him to Strabane, Kesh. Enniskillen, Dungannon, Newry, Belfast, Ballyclare, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Limavady, Eglinton and then back to Peace Bridge.

If you’d like to donate to Josh or support him on his journey, you can do so at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/joshs-giving-page