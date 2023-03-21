ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre posted on their social media about ‘Basil,’ a young dog who was taken to a remote path deep in the woods.

A spokesperson said: “He was tied to a tree with a piece of old rope and left there. Without food or water, with no way to fend for himself.

“Thankfully, a young family came across him and rang us immediately. ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspector, Fiona, was close by. Concerned that he would be scared and frightened and might run deeper into the woods, she advised them not to release the dog until she got there.”

The Vet said Basil, as he’s been named, was barely a year old. He was severely dehydrated and underweight, so he had probably been there for a day or two.

"This sweet young spaniel might not have survived without that call to our Helpline and the love and care of ISPCA supporters making it possible to be there for him.

“Basil was brought to the safety of one of our rescue centres to recover. One day, he stuck his head out over the fence and picked his new owners himself as they walked around the centre. They told us that he was very nervous at first, but mostly he’s a very happy little chap who is walked morning, noon, and night.

“Kind donations from supporters help to rescue abandoned and neglected animals like Basil so that they too, can recover and get the loving home they deserve. A home where the unconditional love they give is returned in full.

