Young people from Derry produce hard-hitting graphic book ‘Our Modern Troubles’ focusing on impact of drugs

‘Addiction doesn't just affect the addict. It affects the whole family and community.’

These are the thoughts of one of the young people from Derry involved in producing a hard-hitting new graphic book warning of the dangers of drugs.

‘Our Modern Troubles’ focuses on the consequences of the sale and use of drugs, and of paramilitary control in communities.

The project was funded by NI Executive’s Programme on Paramilitarism and Organised Crime (EPPOC).

Front row, Jeanette Warke of Cathedral Youth Club with members and, at back (left to right) Danny McLaughlin of Revolve Comics and Gary Rutherford from ARC Fitness

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: "The purpose of this project was to empower young people. They came together over a series of workshops to develop this story. This led to successful partnership working and the creation of 'Our Modern Troubles' which touches on serious issues such as addiction."

Jeanette Warke from Cathedral Youth Club said: "This project brought together two communities to tackle illegal drugs within our shared society.

"It highlights the consequences of illegal drugs, not only medically but also financially with family impact. It provides inspiration and a pathway for anyone and family members suffering from drug addiction with help to overcome it."

Annemarie Bell, leader in charge of Pennyburn Youth Club said: "It was a very moving project with young people sharing about their area and how families have been affected, not only with behaviours but also through loss that involved drink and drugs.

A page from inside the book

"Working with Danny McLaughlin of Revolve Comics allowed everyone to play a role from youth workers to young people developing a co-designed comic through the planning and design from beginning to end. Seeing the final product allowed young people and youth workers feel good about themselves and gave them a sense of ownership."

Another member from one of the youth clubs said: "It was great being involved in the vision of the comic as we were given the opportunity to give our input into a story to caution other young people about the dangers of taking and being involved in drugs."

Another youth club member said: "Someone, somewhere really cares. Don't give up! Help is there if you really want it."

Gary Rutherford from Addiction Recovery Coaching said: "It was a privilege to be part of this project. Being able to bring lived experience to inform the young people involved was so worthwhile. It is great to see young people driven to create positive change in their communities. Well done to all involved. "

The front cover of the book

Danny McLaughlin of Revolve Comics, said: "’Our Modern Troubles’ is a very unique project, and has been an inspiring journey for all involved. It brought together young people to give them an opportunity to discuss the issues that face them every day growing up in our corner of the world.

"Learning about storytelling and comic book design gave the young people a voice to create something truly remarkable which hits at important concerns in a fun, engaging and yet a very provocative way. It was a privilege to be a part of such an extraordinary project that will surely make a mark on others."

Adele Brown, Director of the Executive Programme on Paramilitarism and Organised Crime said: "We have consciously invested in interventions that support vulnerable young people to reduce their risk of exploitation, many of which are delivered in partnership with the community and voluntary sector."