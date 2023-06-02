The temporary structure, made of cardboard, will be launched in Culmore as part of Seat and Meet showcase event, delivered by The Playhouse Street Talk Project.

A team of artists worked with several groups of young people to identify personal youth related issues ahead of the event on Thursday, June 15, which is co designed and planned by the young people.

Artists Caroline Devenny, Cat Brogan, Eve Li and Sarah McNabb explored sculpture, printmaking, spray-painting, stencilling, poetry, creative writing and community theatre with the young people.

Young participants gathered at the Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association, Strabane to launch details of the event.

Young people also attended sessions at the Nerve Centre’s Creative Learning Centre, and Events Management and Media Training delivered by The Playhouse as part of the programme.

Young people from Culmore Community Hub, Include Youth and Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association, Strabane will now present the final showcase event at Culmore Community Hub next week.

Activities on the day include a youth activist protest performance, poetry and spoken word, face painting, art workshops, Chair Ware deck chairs with prints based on fashion designers, and DJ skills workshops by Moving Music Academy.

“Together with our partners we are privileged and proud to work with incredible local talent,” Head of Engagement at The Playhouse Rachel Clarke-Hughes said.

“From concept to delivery this programme has been youth led, with young people's voices at the heart of all decision making. In collaboration with local artists they've created exceptional art inspired by their lived experiences within communities: as citizen artists reclaiming a public space for their voices to be heard.”

The Playhouse Street Talk Project is funded by BBC Children in Need and the Department for Foreign Affairs.

The Street Talk Seat and Meet public art showcase will be held at Culmore Community Hub on Thursday 15 June from 6pm to 7.30pm. All are welcome.

The Playhouse was established in 1992 and has become a leading arts centre and its central focus is to create community, celebrate diversity and empower people through the arts.