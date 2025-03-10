Young Spartans to walk the walk on recycling in Derry's St Patrick's Day parade

City of Derry Spartans’ legion of young runners are set to highlight the circular recycling message of reusing, recycling and repairing items when they take part in this year’s St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival parade through the city centre.

The youngsters will be wearing costumes made from old running t shirts from the Strabane Lifford and Waterside Half Marathons when they join hundreds of performers and tens of thousands of spectators at the spectacle on March 17.

The Flowers, Fur and Feathers themed parade, co-ordinated by the North West Carnival Initiative, will leave Bishop Street Carpark at 3pm.

The Spartans, an institution of Derry sport who celebrated their 50th anniversary last year, have always had junior runners in their ranks and formally set-up a primary school age section, the Mini Spartans, 15 years ago.

There are over 100 underage runners registered with the club and many of them will take part in their first appearance in the parade which is part of packed programme of events in and around the city centre to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

“We are delighted to get the opportunity to take part in the parade and the youngsters can’t wait for it,” said Karen Farry from the City of Derry Spartans.

“It’s a great chance for us to showcase our club at such a large scale event and highlight that we cater for runners of all levels and ages. “The mini Spartans have had great success as a team this season and they are excited to be able to celebrate this and St Patrick’s Day on March 17th.”

“We want to thank the North West Carnival Initiative and the Council for the opportunity to get involved.”

Twins Alexandra and Isabella Burke getting ready for the St Patrick's Day Sprint Carnival.

Last year’s Waterside Half Marathon and Strabane Lifford Half Marathon attracted a combined field of over 3,000 participants who secured the coveted commemorative t shirts and medals by taking part.

The shirts are designed to be hard wearing and to dry easily so runners can reuse them on multiple occasions.

Event organisers Derry City and Strabane District Council had a small surplus of shirts after the event from runners who were unable to take part and the North West Carnival Initiative’s talented dress making team have used them to create costumes that will be unveiled by the Spartans on March 17th.

“The Waterside Half Marathon and Strabane Lifford Half Marathons are events that all our underage runners would aspire to race in when they are older so we are delighted to be wearing the upcycled T shirts,” Karen added.

Mini Spartans excited to take part in this year's St Patrick;s Day parade.

“Our club members love the T shirts from athletics events in the city and no matter what event or training session you attend there’s nearly always someone wearing a t shirt from the Half Marathons in Derry and Strabane.

“Hopefully it will help highlight to runners that the t shirts aren’t just for race day and encourage people to recycle or reuse any event t shirts they have lying around the house that aren’t being used.”

The 2025 St Patrick’s Day parade route will begin at Bishop Street and passes through The Diamond, Shipquay Street, Whitaker Street, Foyle Embankment, Harbour Square Roundabout and down the Strand Road to Strand Road carpark.

The parade will feature hundreds of flamboyant performers from local dance groups, sports clubs and community organisations and will be the centrepiece of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s comprehensive programme of music, dance, food and folklore for its 2025 Spring Carnival celebrations.

The full programme for the 2025 Spring Carnival celebrations for Derry and Strabane can be accessed now at derrystrabane.com/springcarnival.