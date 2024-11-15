Your guide to the Christmas Craft Fairs and festive events in Derry and Inishowen over the next few weeks

There'll be plenty on offer this Christmas in Derry and Inishowen.

One of the best things about the lead-up to Christmas are all the fabulous Christmas event that take place across Derry and Inishowen.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are so many events happening that it can sometimes be hard to keep track. So, we’ve compiled this list of some of the big Christmas events taking place locally in Derry and Inishowen over the next few weeks.

DERRY

Friday November 15 Culmore - Elf Parade & Christmas Light Switch On The Parade will start at 6pm at Cloncool Park. Local children and young people will provide entertainment as they make their way to the Culmore Community Hub for the Christmas Light Switch On.

Saturday, November 16.

Richmond Centre 10.30am Santa arriving in Richmond Centre (Level 3 around 11am), with the grotto opening at 12 noon.

Richmond Santa Mini Market from 10 am to 5pm with up to 10 local vendors plus face painting and children's crafts.

Richmond Winter Market -begins on Sunday, December 8 from 1 pm to 5 pm - Over 20 local vendors.

Caw Community Playgroup

Caw Community Playgroup is hosting a Christmas Craft Fair at Caw Youth Centre, starting at 11am and finishing at 2pm.

Friday November 22 Guildhall Christmas Craft Fair opens 10am to 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating its 28th anniversary this year, the event showcases an exquisite range of bespoke craft items created by craft design-makers and artisan food producers throughout Ireland. It is open Friday, November 22, Saturday November 23 and Sunday, November 24.

Christmas Lights Switch on Also on November 22 is the Christmas Lights Switch on parade in the city centre. The parade gets under way at 7pm.

November 23:

The Gasyard Centre

The Gasyard Centre Christmas Craft Fair from 11am to 4pm.

November 24:

The Ebrington Hotel

The Ebrington Hotel’s Christmas Market from 12 to 4pm.

November 30:

St Mary’s College

Christmas Craft Fair takes place from 11am to 4pm.

St Patrick’s and St Brígid’s College, Claudy

Christmas Craft Fair from 12-4pm. A few tables are still available at £15 per table.

December 1:

COS Circle of Support for Autism Families

Christmas Craft Fair at Springtown Avenue, Springtown Industrial Estate from 12-4pm.

December 7:

NW Disability Centre, Foyle Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Craft Fair at NW Disability Centre, Foyle Road from 11am to 2pm.

INISHOWEN

Christmas tree light switch-ons.

Carndonagh

Christmas Tree Lighting on Sunday November 24 - from 5.30pm.

Buncrana

Christmas Tree Switch On on Friday, November 29 at 7pm sharp

Moville

Christmas tree light up on Sunday December 1st at 5pm .

CRAFT FAIRS

November 16

Clonmany Community Centre Christmas Craft Fair from 12 to 4pm.

November 17

Greencastle Community Centre from 12 - 4pm Over 25 tables with fabulous local crafts.

November 23

Sliabh Sneacht Centre Drumfries Craft Fair from 2-5pm. Christmas tree light switch on by Santa at 4pm.

November 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malin Head Community Centre Christmas Craft Fair from 1-4pm.

November 29

St.Mary’s Hall, Buncrana Christmas Market from 5-9pm, with over 20 stall holders

November 30

Glengad Community Centre Christmas Craft Fair on November 30 from 12 - 4pm.

December 8

Illies Community Centre - Christmas Market and Bazaar from 4pm.