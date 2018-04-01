Pet owners urged to ensure they have tags

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack is encouraging anyone with a dog or cat to tag their contact details on their pets collar to enable quick identification.

Colr. Cusack made the call as she said that every week on social media there are see reports from local people of cats and dogs that have been lost or found, with animal services such as Pet FBI helping to try and reunite the pets with their owners.

“A common issue appears to be the absence of identity tags,” Colr. Cusack said.

“I encountered this personally myself a few days ago when I was able to give temporary sanctuary to someone’s beloved pet. Luckily, it was a very short time before the owners were located.

“Ideally, every pet would be chipped, but this requires a trip to the vet to scan the ID which isn’t feasible for many people who find a lost pet.

“It sounds ridiculously simple but the most effective and quickest way to help reunite you with a lost dog or cat is to ensure they have all your contact details attached to them, especially a phone number.

“I understand animals are very active and tags become a casualty of their antics, I’ve been through quite a number with my dog, but they are relatively cheap to buy, especially online. It may also be an idea to have a few as backups.”

Colr. Cusack also praised Pet FBI for the work they are doing in the community.

She said: “I would like to thank Pet FBI for the great work they do in reuniting owners with their precious pups, and the assistance they gave to me recently with the dog I found.

“As a charity which also shelters and re-homes abandoned animals they always require funds to keep afloat. If you would like to support the work of Pet FBI they are having a fundraising quiz at the Delacroix this Saturday evening, March 31, which should be a fun night for a good cause.”