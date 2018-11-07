Pet owners wishing to take animals on holiday after Brexit warned to contact vet now

Pet owners wishing to travel to the European Union beyond next March have been urged to contact their vets.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has issued fresh advice to pet owners intending to travel to any country in the European Union (EU) with their animals after the UK leaves the EU.

DAERA has warned that if the UK leaves the EU without a deal it will be treated as an unlisted third country in relation to pet travel.

Thus is you want to take your cat, dog, rabbit or ferret on holiday to the EU you will need to contact your vet at least four months in advance of the date you wish to travel to the EU with your pet.

That means if you are planning to travel on March 30, 2019, you will need to start this process by November 28, 2018.

A spokesperson for DAERA said: “In line with DEFRA, we have issued practical advice for people who wish to travel to European Union countries with their pets in the event the UK leaves the EU in a no deal situation.

“We would urge all pet owners who wish to travel immediately after 29 March 2019 to consult with their vet as soon as they can. This is about planning ahead to ensure their pet has the correct health protection documented and in place for all possible scenarios. Please check the NI Direct website for the latest advice.

“DAERA has recently been in contact with Northern Ireland vets to highlight this issue. They are expecting pet owners to consult with them and plan ahead”.