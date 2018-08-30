Peter Casey announces bid for Presidency

Derry-born Peter Casey has announced his bid for the Irish Presidency.

The businessman confirmed his bid to the Irish Independent newspaper and said that, if elected, he would not accept any salary.

The former ‘Dragon’s Den’ investor founded Claddagh Resources – a global recruitment and search firm which has its European base in Lisfannon. Co Donegal. It is understood Mr Casey will contact councillors soon, seeking a nomination.

Others who are to bid for the presidency include businessmen Sean Gallagher and Gavin Duffy, Journalist Gemma O’Doherty and artist Kevin Sharkey. Sinn Fein has indicated it will announce its candidate in mid-September. Current President, Michael D Higgins, will also seek a second term. The Presidential election will take place on October 26.