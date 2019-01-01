Peter Casey just 1/4 to be elected to Dáil Éireann in next election

The bookmaker Paddy Power has priced former Derry presidential candidate Peter Casey at just 1/4 to be elected to Dáil Éireann in the next general election in the South.

The Derry venture capitalist - a one time panelist on the reality television programme ‘Dragons’ Den’ - polled second only to President Michael D. Higgins in last year’s Irish presidential election, garnering an impressive 23.3 per cent of the vote with what was characterised by his opponents as a ‘Trump-Like’ campaign.

The bookie has priced Mr. Casey at 7/4 to become the leader of Renua; at 5/1 to run for Fianna Fáil in the next election; at 20/1 to serve as a senior minister in the next government; and at 50/1 to run for Sinn Féin in the next election.