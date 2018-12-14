Petition handed in to Housing Executive

A petition calling for a window frame replacement scheme for Ballymagroarty has been handed in to the Housing Executive.

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley thanked the residents for responding to the petition.

Colr. McGinley said: “Over the past number of weeks Sinn Féin activists have visited every street in Ballymagroarty collecting signatures for a petition calling for a window frame replacement scheme.

“We will continue to press the H.E. for the commencement of a scheme which, when completed, will undoubtedly improve the quality of life for many families in Ballymagroarty.”