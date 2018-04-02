Petrol bombing of police branded a 'disgrace'

The petrol bombing of police during an Easter commemoration in Creggan has been branded 'disgraceful' by local elected representatives.

Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Campbell hit out at those responsible for the disturbances.

He said: “Everyone has the right to remember their dead with dignity and respect.

“However, the petrol bomb and stone attacks on the PSNI in Creggan today by masked individuals close to a commemoration were dangerous and disgraceful.

“Thankfully no one has been seriously injured but the police must now bring those responsible before the courts.

“Incidents like these, apart from the risk to life and limb, are in no one’s interests.

“I would caution young people in particular about getting caught up in this sort of behaviour and the community does not want to see incidents like these on the streets of Derry.”

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: "The PSNI were there to protect the community - people who live in fear at displays and parades such as this one today.

"The police have to be praised for the work they continue to do this weekend, as they uphold the law and thoroughly deal with illegal parades and displays of such a disturbing nature.

"Among those that were involved in hurling petrol bombs were young people. I hope the actions of all involved are investigated and those responsible feel the full weight of the law.

"The overriding desire of many is to see events pass off peacefully and without any paramilitary trappings, unfortunately a minority in our communities are intent on creating destruction and fear.

"Again the demands of respect and equality from republicans ring hallow when there is little shown to those who uphold the law and work to keep communities safe. Those involved should not believe they are above the law."