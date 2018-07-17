Petrol bombs, paint bombs and stones thrown in Waterside area

A resident of Currynierin has complained about the length of time it took police to respond to intercommunal disorder that flared in the area at the weekend.

Petrol bombs, paint bombs and stones were thrown in the Conway Park area of the largely nationalist estate during the disturbances.

A local resident, who did not wish to be named, said small scale rioting and anti-social behaviour were a regular occurrence in the area during the loyalists orders’ marching season.

He said: “For the last eight nights we have lived in terror from the youths of both Currynierin and Tullyally. There have been bricks, bottles and petrol bombs. A few elderly people have been attacked as well.

“We rang the police a few times but it takes them 30 to 40 minutes to respond.”

Police confirmed they received a report of petrol bombs and stones being thrown in the Conway Park at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 14. A short time later, at approximately 11.40 p.m., police received a report of criminal damage.

It was reported a group of masked youths had thrown a paint bomb on the road in the Milltown View area of Drumahoe, which had exploded and sprayed paint onto a vehicle. There were no reports of any damage or injuries.

A 13-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour. He was later released pending a report to the Youth Diversion Officer.

Inspector Willie Calderwood said: “It is disappointing to see this type of disorder, and I understand the impact it has on residents who have a right to live in peace and enjoy their homes.

“We have a Neighbourhood Officer who is working in the Tullyalley and Currynierin areas to address concerns regarding anti-social behaviour in both communities.

“We will continue to do that, however, I want to make a number of appeals.

“I would appeal to parents to know where their children are, who they are with and what they are doing.

“I would also urge those in the community to continue to use their influence to help prevent a repeat of this activity.

“I would also urge anyone who has been involved, or anyone who is tempted to become engaged in this behaviour, to stop and consider the consequences of their actions, and desist immediately.

“I want to assure the local community that we will not be shirking away from enforcing the law, or from arresting people.

“We have to do our duty and stand up and enforce the law, and we will be doing that.”