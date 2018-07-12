Petrol bombs thrown near interface on outskirts of Waterside

A number of petrol bombs were thrown onto a public road near an interface on the outskirts of the Waterside in the early hours of this morning it's emerged.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the report of the petrol bombs being thrown in the Ardmore Road near the Currynierin and Tullyally interface.

Sergeant Cummings said: "It was reported to us at approximately 2.25am that a number of youths had thrown a number of petrol bombs on the road. No injuries were reported.

"Anyone who was in the area at this time and saw what happened, or anyone who has information which could assist our investigation is asked to call police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 290 of 12/07/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”