Phil Coulter describes Bishop James Mehaffey as the 'embodiment of reconciliation'

Derry songwriter and composer Phil Coulter has paid tribute to the late Bishop James Mehaffey and described him as the 'embodiment of reconciliation' following his death aged 88 on Monday.

Mr. Coulter said he had been saddened to hear of the late Bishop's death. He also paid tribute to the late RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan, who also passed away on Monday, aged 81.

"Not a good day, losing two fine and decent men of my aquaintance," said the legendary Derry music producer.

"Bishop Mehaffey was the embodiment of reconciliation in the darkest hours in Derry. Larry Gogan was the embodiment of the sheer joy in pop music. Both sadly gone to their just reward," he added.