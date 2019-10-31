Phil Coulter in Derry on Saturday for book signing

Songwriter Phil Coulter will be back in Derry on Saturday to sign copies of his newly published memoir, “Bruised, Never Broken”.

The multi award-winning composer will be at Eason in the Foyleside Shopping Centre from 12 noon.

He told the ‘Journal’ this week that he always loves returning to his home town.

“Any excuse and I’m back in Derry,” he says. “I don’t get back as often as I’d like to but there’s something about the place that keeps calling me home. It’s in your blood, I suppose.”

The musician’s memoir traces his life from growing up in Derry in the 1950s and 60s to his many adventures in the music world.

It also touches on some intensely painful episodes in the singer/songwriter’s life - including the tragic deaths of his brother and sister in the 1980s.

Writing the memoir, he says, was “a bit of a rollercoaster - psychologically and emotionally; like opening a long locked filing cabinet in your memory bank”.

Honesty, he says, was one of his watchwords during the writing process.

“I recall chatting to Eamon Dunphy before writing the book and he told me that I needed to be totally honest when telling my story. ‘If you aren’t up-front and frank with people’, Dunphy warned me, ‘they will see straight through you’. And he was right. That’s why I’ve tried to be as honest as I can with the reader.”

‘Bruised, Never Broken’, by Phil Coulter, is published by Gill Books.