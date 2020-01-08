Phones seized in Derry in probe of what anti-terror police have described as an 'illegal lottery'

Searches have been conducted in Derry as part of an investigation into what anti-terror police have described as an 'illegal lottery' in the city.

Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating an illegal lottery, conducted the searches in on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Griffin said: “We carried out two searches today in the Creggan area as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal use of a lottery in Derry/Londonderry. A number of mobile phones were seized for examination.”