Photograph issued of Lu Na McKinney in fresh appeal for information

Police have released a photograph of Lu Na McKinney in a bid to retrieve information about her death at Devenish Island in Fermanagh earlier this year..

Mrs McKinney, 35, died in Fermanagh on Thursday 13 April.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector David McGrory said: “Police are issuing a photograph of Mrs McKinney today in the hope that people will come forward with any information they have about her.



“I would like to hear from anyone who knew her or anyone who had contact with Mrs McKinney, who lived in Convoy, County Donegal, in the months preceding her death."

He added that colleagues in An Garda Siochana "are working jointly with PSNI to investigate Lu Na’s death and anyone with information can contact either the PSNI on 101 ext 43373, confidential Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 or AGS at Letterkenny on 00353 749167100 or the AGS Confidential line on 1800 666 111".



