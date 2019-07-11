Pilot garden waste bin collections to begin in Derry

Household collections as part of a new garden waste recycling pilot scheme involving almost 13,000 households will get under way in the Derry area from next week.

Large brown wheelie bins are being delivered to domestic properties within test scheme areas for people to dispose of items including grass cuttings, weeds, flowers, twigs, cold ashes and small amounts of kitchen roll and animal waste.

Collections will take place fortnightly along with either black or blue collections depending on the area (check out when your area’s first collection will take place below).

Mayor Michaela Boyle, welcomed the scheme, saying: “More and more people in our District are recycling and our Council area now boasts one of the highest recycling rates in the North,” she said.

“The introduction of new garden waste collections are very welcome, particularly during the summer season when people are generating more green waste.

“Living in a more eco-friendly way by embracing initiatives like recycling is so important to help build a more sustainable region and to protect our environment for future generations.”

Council’s Waste Services Manager Nicola McCool added: “Recycling garden waste is good for our environment as, like food waste, it is turned into compost which we use in our local cemeteries, roundabouts and parks.

“It will also help reduce the amount of material we are sending to landfill which is costly to ratepayers and harmful to our atmosphere.

“We have ambitious targets to make our region more sustainable by making it easier for people to reduce the amount they waste and helping them recycle more.

“If this pilot scheme is successful, we would hope to roll this service out to more households in the future.”

Council’s recycling team will carry out follow-up door-to-door engagement with people who are part of the garden waste rollout offering advice and support on how to recycle correctly.

Garden Waste Collections will take place every fortnight on the same day as normal black/ blue bin collections.

For areas where garden waste collections coincide with a blue bin week, first collections will take place from next Monday, July 15, 2019.

For areas where garden waste collections coincide with a black bin week, first collections will take place on either the week commencing July 22 or August 5 (subject to delivery schedule).

Information is also available at www.derrystrabane.com/greenwaste and the free recycling app Bin-ovation.

GARDEN WASTE COLLECTIONS ON A BLUE BIN WEEK

Strathfoyle (Mon)

Start: Temple Road, Clonmeen Drive, Stradowen Drive, Bawnmore Place, Moyglass Place, Owenmore Place, Aghamore Park, Greenfield Park, Claragh Crescent, Garrymore Place, Rossmore Place, The Old Fort, Dereen Drive, Parkmore Drive, Gortmore Place, Beechwood Park, Otter Park, Butler Crescent, Crannog Park, Butlers Wharf, Westlake. Maydown: Templetown Park, Templetown Mews, Lisdale Park, Enagh Crescent, Henderson Park, Tirkeeran Park.

Limavady Road (Tues)

Start: Browning Drive, Hilton Park, Deanfield, Ebrington Park, Rossbay, Macrory Park, Rockport Park, Caw Park, Broomhill Court, Broomhill Mews, Bayview Park, Bayview Gardens, Bayswater, Palmerston Park, Rosswater, Clearwater, Bridgewater, Waterfoot Park. Clooney Park West, Clooney Park Gardens, Clooney Park East, The Beechgrove, Limavady Road, Daphne Gardens, Parklands, Cawhill Park.

Upper Creggan and Nixon’s Corner (Wed)

Start: Central Drive, Linsfort Drive, Aranmore Avenue, Carrickreagh Gardens, Rathlin Gardens, Circular Road, Oakland Park, Lislane Drive, Benevenagh Gardens, Ranmore Gardens, Inveroe Gardens, Rinmore Drive, Balbane Pass, Culdaff Gardens, Creggan Heights, Glassagh Park, Ballymore Park, Fanad Drive, Swilly Gardens, Mulroy Gardens, Rathmore Road, Rathmore Crescent, Rathmore Park. Nixon’s Corner, Killea Manor, Burnside Manor.

Belt Road, Church Brae, Ivy Mead, Ardmore. (Thurs)

Start: Gelvin Grange, Osprey Drive, Glenaden Hill, Dunserverick Park, Grousehill Park, Nora Frazer Court, Holywood Avenue. Dalys Brae including Dalys Park, Ashgrove Park, Glendon Park, Grovemount Park, Grovemount Court, Church Brae, Gleneen Park, Altnagelvin Park, Ivy Mead, Ivy Mead Mews, The Hillocks, Riverside Park. Ballybogie Road, Ardmore Road, Bigwood Road, Nicholson Gardens, Berryburn Park, The Village Green, Ardfada, Ardfada Close.

Foyle Springs (R) (Friday)

Start: Springtown Road, St. Eithne’s Park, Sheriff’s Glen, Derrymore, Springtown Court, Hawthorn Grove, Hawthorn Drive, Hawthorn Way, Springtown Close, Shanreagh Park. Norburgh Park, Bantry Road, Kinnego Park, Tranarossan Avenue, North Meadows, Farmhill, Strangford Park, Gweebara Park, Dundrum Park, Killary Road, Killala Park, Kenmare Park, Liscannor Park, Springvale Park. The Branch, Templegrove, Whitehouse Park

GARDEN WASTE COLLECTIONS ON A BLACK BIN WEEK

Culmore (Mon)

Start: Culmore Roundabout (Foyle Bridge) Old Culmore Road, Heathfield, Ardcaien, Griffith Park, Colby Avenue, Brookhill, Drummond Park, O’Donovan Road, Larcom Drive, Papworth Avenue, Portlock Place, Petrie Way. The Woodlands, Ballynagard Crescent, Thornhill Park, Ballynagard Road, Elmvale, Ardanlee, Spruce

Meadows, Templeard. Earhart Park, Amelia Court, Steelstown Village.

Eglinton (Tues)

Start: Woodvale Road, Dellwood, Alderbrook, Brookview Glen, Woodvale Mews, Glenrandel, Ashburn Park, Dunverne Gardens, Carmoney Road, Applecross, Wheatfield, Cherrydene, Dunboyne Park, Mallory Park, Cherry Drive, Manor Park, Mill Path, Millbrook, Beechleigh Park, Castle Park, Heather Drive, Brooklyn Park, Madison Avenue, Millgrove Park, Gransden Park, Granchester Park, St. Canice’s Park and Ballycanice Close.

Lower Creggan (Wed)

Start: Beechwood Avenue

Beechwood Crescent, Demesne Avenue, Demesne Gardens, Eastway Gardens, Fanad Drive, Broadway, Melmore Gardens, Dunaff Gardens, Leenan Gardens, Malin Gardens, Dawros Gardens, Dunmore Gardens, Inishowen Gardens, Greenwalk, Westway, Central Drive. Cromore Gardens, Iniscarn Road, Southway, High Park, Rathowen Park, Rathlin Drive, Rathkeele Way, Kildrum Gardens, Iniscarn Crescent.

Newbuildings (Thurs)

Start: Dunhugh Park, Stoneypath, Foyle Crescent, Hayfield Park, Silverbrook Park, Duncastle Park, Primity Crescent, Primity Gardens, Primity Park, Rosslea, Gortin Manor, Gortin Meadows, Carrowreagh Park, Edgewater.

Foyle Springs (L) (Friday)

Start: Springtown Road, Foylesprings Road, Juniper Park, Lindenwood Park, Caradale Park, Tivoli Park, Sheraton Park, Thistlewood Park, Tarnreagh Park, Dunraven Park, Belvedere Park, Briary Lane, Belfield Park, Lowry’s Lane, Altnafoyle, Oranmore Park, Turasmore Park, Kylemore Park, Hatmore Park.

Cashelmore Park, Grangemore Park, Ard Grange.