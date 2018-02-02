Pink Ladies co-founder Karen Mullan says new grant will help vulnerable

One of the founders of the Derry cancer services lobby, the Pink Ladies, has said a new grant of almost half-a-million pounds will help the group support our most vulnerable citizens when they are at their lowest ebb.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan said the £431,874 grant from the Big Lottery Fund’s ‘People and Communities’ programme will make a huge difference.

The Foyle MLA said: “The funding which is for four years will allow the group to expand their project to provide help to more women and men who are suffering from cancer, and their families/carers.

“They will be able to provide help right across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area and in towns such as Castlederg, Limavady and rural communities like Eglinton who many times feel cut off from the major areas of population.

“With the major overhaul of the benefits system due to Tory policies of hitting the most vulnerable in our communities many people suffering from cancer and other life changing illness are extremely worried what this will all mean to them.

“The funding will allow the Pink Ladies to provide advice services for people who are undergoing treatment, as well as counselling, education programmes for schools, carers support activities, communities and workplaces, and health and well-being activities.

“I would urge anyone who is in need of help to contact the group and avail of their services .Don’t feel alone, lift the phone and ask for help.”