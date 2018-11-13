Pink Ladies to be honoured with awards

A special awards night to recognise amazing local women who are cancer ‘thrivers’ is to be held on Thursday night.

Jacquie Loughery, Chairperson of the Pink Ladies, said the event was the brainchild of local magazine ‘Local Women’ and all money raised on the night will benefit the cancer charity.

“The awards night is a way to get behind some of the fantastic women we have here and to hear their stories. Cancer affects everybody and Pink Ladies currently has over 120 women on our books.

“The event is a way for these women to say ‘this is us, wounds and scars and all. We are living our lives with this diagnosis’. We have the most amazing women coming through the door, all at different stages of their cancer journey and they will be recognised at the awards.”

There will be six awards categories on the night and there are prizes for all the nominees. The winners have been chosen by an independent panel of judges.

There will also be pop up shops, including one by make-up artist Paddy McGurgan and founder of local organic skin care company Debbie Lamberton.

Entertainment will be provided by Eoghan Quigg and the Pink Ladies Choir, while there will also be a fashion show featuring the Pink Ladies.

The show, which will be hosted by Sarah Travers, takes place at the Waterfoot Hotel with tickets priced at £10. They are available from Pink Ladies at Bishop Street Community Centre.