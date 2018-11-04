PIP system is pitted against those with autism, says Durkan

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan, has called for an overhaul of the Public Independence Payment regime, saying it’s pitted against autistic claimants.

He was speaking after holding talks with the parents of claimants and Department for Communities officials.

“This meeting was called so that those responsible for implementing PIP could hear directly about the experiences and multiple obstacles faced by those with autism. From trying to navigate the process at the beginning with application forms, to face to face assessments, right through to being able to challenge poor decisions.

“It is clear that a number of changes need to be made to remove the barriers facing this particular group,” he said.