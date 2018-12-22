Plan to change office into tourist digs

An application has been lodged to develop tourist accommodation in offices above the LPC Stationery store front off the Diamond.

A Design and Access Statement submitted in support of the bid said developing more accommodation for tourists in the city centre would encourage longer stays and provide a boost to the local economy.

The proposal is to convert disused offices on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floor levels of 5 Bishop Street to digs for visitors.

Consultations have been issued and the application is likely to come before Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee in the new year.

According to the design statement filed with the local planners: “The local area would be greatly benefitted by having a tourist accommodation in the area as it is in the vicinity of the city centre.

“Also by giving the city of Derry/Londonderry more tourist accommodation spots it means tourists will more likely have a longer stay within the city, giving the city a major boost. Offering a frontage to Bishop Street will serve to strengthen the existing street and provide for a more legible residential character.”

No objections to the application have been registered by the statutory authorities since the application was lodged.

The Historic Environment Division of the Department for Communities said: “HED Planning Team have no comment to make in respect of this consultation as this is not a listed building and a Listed Building Consent application is therefore not required.”

The design assessment stressed the redevelopment would have no adverse impact on the character of the area.