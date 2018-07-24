Plans being drafted for major new sports facility at Templemore

Several new designs are currently being drawn up for a £multi-million new Templemore Sports Complex planned for Derry.

The Council have confirmed to the Journal that a report is expected to be brought back before local elected representatives within the next few months detailing the various options available for the Templemore site.

The Council has said it is committed to delivering “first class leisure provision to help people develop and adopt healthy lifestyles”.

The new facilities will also “help attract visitors to the North West through the development of a regionally significant leisure attraction with a unique offering for visitors”

It has now been confirmed that the various designs being drafted for both the new Derry cityside facility and a second sports complex in Strabane would mean that the projects could cost up to £60m.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said a team led by Hamilton Architects LLP and supported by Edmond Shipway, Deloitte and the Leisure Consultancy have been appointed by Council “to advance plans for the redevelopment of both Riverside Leisure Centre and Templemore Sports Complex”.

“The team is currently working on draft designs and an Outline Business Case for both projects taking into account the views of the public, following a period of extensive public consultation which took place in the spring,” she said.

“This included information gathering through an online survey, a street survey in Derry and Strabane, a number of public consultation events, and engagement with relevant stakeholder groups.

“Outline Business Case options will be presented to a meeting of Council in autumn 2018.

“These two major projects in Derry and Strabane represent DCSDC’s most significant capital investment aspirations to date,” she confirmed, adding: “The current options within the Outline Business case range from costs of £40m up to £60m.

“Identifying all funding options to deliver on these key Capital Projects is a priority for Council and they form part of the Councils City Growth Deal proposals.”

There have been calls for new facilities at Templemore going back many years.

The Council and its partners delivered the £12.7m Foyle Arena in the Waterside in 2015. The state-of-the-art facility includes a brand new 25m pool, children’s pool, gym, strength and conditioning room, judo arena, cafe, sauna and climbing wall.