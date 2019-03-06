Plans for Primary Care Centre in Buncrana

The HSE has confirmed plans to build a new Primary Care Centre in Buncrana and released images of what it could look like.

This new development will provide state of the art facilities to accommodate a range of primary care services within a single Primary Care facility. The centre will have over 5,200 sqm of clinical space accommodating a wide range of services including GP Services, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech & language Therapy, Audiology and Ophthalmology. Children and Adult Mental Health Services, Early Intervention Services, TUSLA, and Dental Services will also be available. There will also be capacity to book rooms for other services/professions so that additional services may be accommodated in the future. The facilities will be spread over 3 floors, with underground car parking facilities, it will have pedestrian access from Maginn Avenue and Main St.

The Courtyard

Dr Ciara Steele, GP at Buncrana Medical Centre, highlighted her support for this development stating: “We are delighted to welcome the development of a new Primary Care Centre to Buncrana. We feel the primary Care Centre will facilitate quality healthcare delivery with a team based approach to the town of Buncrana and surrounding area in a modern state of the art facility. The primary care centre will bring together a range of services that are currently scattered at a number of different locations. Demand for primary care services continues to grow and we at Buncrana Medical Centre are excited to be part of this development innovating adapting and developing to the health needs of the community. The wide range of services at one location will ensure an inclusive and integrated approach to service delivery.​”

The HSE confirmed that architects Michael Galbraith Associates in conjunction with John Halligan architects and the development company Valley Healthcare have submitted a planning application to Donegal County Council for the construction of this new state of the art Primary Care Centre which will be located at Maginn Avenue, Buncrana. The submission is being made on behalf of Valley Healthcare, who were identified as the preferred bidder following completion of an extensive HSE procurement procedure completed by the HSE’s Estates Department. At present the HSE Estates Department is working on completion of an Agreement for Lease and it is planned to have this process completed in the coming months. Subject to the granting of planning and completion of agreement for lease, it will take approximately two years for construction of the new state of the art Primary Care. This new Primary Care facility “will be a welcome addition to the HSE services provided to the town of Buncrana, and the surrounding areas, and will improve access to, and the standard of services and facilities that the population requires.”

The development of this new facility in Buncrana is part of a coordinated development for Primary Care services across Donegal and other new facilities are planned in Donegal town, Dungloe, Burtonport and Dunfanaghy. A planning application has recently also been submitted for a HSE capital development for a Primary Care Centre in Newtowncunningham.