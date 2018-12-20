Plans to deploy British army ‘show extent of Brexit chaos’

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson has said that British government plans to deploy army troops in the event of a no-deal crash out of the EU shows the extent of the Brexit chaos.

Ms. Anderson said: “The fact that the Tories are now actively preparing to deploy the British army to help cope with a no-deal Brexit highlights the chaos of Brexit.

“We have had the appointment of a minister for food shortages, reports of potential food and medicine shortages and report after report warning of the dire economic consequences of Brexit.

“Now we have the British government putting thousands of its soldiers on standby. If that’s not a crisis then I don’t know what is.

“Surely this is the time to step back and reflect on the Brexit madness and realise the catastrophe it would be for everyone. It also underscores why we need the backstop and why Irish interests must be defended in the face of this reckless Brexit agenda.”