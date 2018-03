Derry playwright, Brian Foster, pictured presenting the Susan Foster Memorial Shield to Collette Craig, Cups and Trophies Secretary of Feis Dhoire Colmcille.

The shield is in memory of Brian’s late mother, Susan.

It will be presented for the first time at this year’s Feis to the winner of Senior Character competition, Speech and Drama Section. Accompanying the shield each year, will be a £100 bursary, also sponsored by Brian.