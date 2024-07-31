Police appeal after hit-and-run road traffic collision in Bond’s Street in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Red paint marks were transferred to black Vauxhall Astra after it was reportedly struck in a hit-and-run in the Bond’s Street area.

The hit-and-run road traffic collision occurred on Roulston Avenue on Sunday, July 21, 2024, between 3am and 12pm.

Damage was caused to a parked black Vauxhall Astra with traces of red paint left behind from the involved vehicle, according to the PSNI.

