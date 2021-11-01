Police appeal for details of collision between pedestrian and jeep

The PSNI said: "On Saturday, October 23, 2021 at approximately 12.40pm a road traffic collision occurred on Spencer Road at the junction with Newlyn Terrace. This involved a pedestrian and a black jeep.

"Police are keen to speak to the driver of the black jeep and would ask anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage to please contact police quoting ref. CC2021102900790."