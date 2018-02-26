Police attacked after girl injured in collision

Police were attacked in Derry as they attended the scene of a traffic collision in which a four-year-old girl was injured, a local Councillor has said.

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell warned that the PSNI must be allowed to go about their work in connection with road traffic accidents following the incident.

He was speaking after the PSNI were attacked by stone throwers whilst they were carrying out investigations into an incident in the Magowan Park area of Creggan on Sunday afternoon.

A child was injured and has been taken to a hospital in Belfast.

Police have confirmed they are investigating a road traffic collision in Magowan Park.

A spokesperson said: “At around 1.15pm it was reported that a young girl had been struck by a car in the area.

“The girl has been taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries that are unknown at this time.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 666 of 25/02/18.”

Councillor Campbell meanwhile said: “I was shocked to get a call on Sunday afternoon to say that a young child had been knocked down in a traffic accident in the Magowan Park area of Creggan.

“The child was taken to a hospital in Belfast and at this time our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family.

“It is very worrying that during a follow up investigation into the accident the PSNI were attacked by a group of young people throwing stones. This caused disruption in the area not to mention a hindrance to the police investigation.

“I would make an appeal to parents that during such times that they make it their business to find out if their children are getting caught up in these stone throwing incidents.

“Even during the worst days of the conflict people in the community always let the police go about their job of investigation such serious incidents unhindered.”